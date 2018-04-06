Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) has trended positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7805263903968 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the Fund’s investment advisor believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

