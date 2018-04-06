17,531 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.3% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $369,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 77.8% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 719,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 101,483 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 101,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 31,326 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 62,137 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $2,810,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $81,094.29, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.13 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

