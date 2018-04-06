Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Share Price

Media coverage about Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oaktree Capital Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.151577596732 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE:OAK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.40. 460,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,922. The stock has a market cap of $6,172.47, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Oaktree Capital Group has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.45 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 72,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $440,364.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,821,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $36,700,746.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 529,796 shares of company stock worth $3,290,379.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

