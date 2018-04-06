Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,753 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Oasis Petroleum worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 103.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 16,797.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Williams Capital set a $13.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

NYSE:OAS opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,483.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.78 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 0.16%. sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

