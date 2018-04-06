Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Decreased by Jefferies Group

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on OAS. UBS initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $15.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

NYSE:OAS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,434,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,509.01, a PE ratio of 411.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.78 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 103.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

