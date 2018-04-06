Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OASM) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.09

News headlines about Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OASM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1934084400903 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OASM stock remained flat at $$1.35 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,733. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OASM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares had a negative net margin of 5,262.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The company's approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs.

