Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -0.01

News stories about Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Obalon Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.0041572104686 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,290. The company has a market cap of $60.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Obalon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 350.67%. research analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OBLN. Northland Securities raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Obalon Therapeutics to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

In other news, CFO William J. Plovanic bought 30,000 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/obalon-therapeutics-obln-earning-somewhat-critical-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.