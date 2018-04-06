Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services.

