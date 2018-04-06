OKCash (OK) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $45,929.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00607002 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003289 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00094984 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027744 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002291 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 73,948,556 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is not presently possible to purchase OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.