Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $61.31 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $59.48 and a 1-year high of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $73,425.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-has-2-59-million-holdings-in-kraft-heinz-co-khc-updated-updated.html.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.