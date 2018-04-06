OLD Republic International Corp Sells 9,000 Shares of HollyFrontier (HFC)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its stake in shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.23% of HollyFrontier worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,745,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,082,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 144,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9,027.79, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

HFC has been the subject of several research reports. Howard Weil lowered HollyFrontier from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “OLD Republic International Corp Sells 9,000 Shares of HollyFrontier (HFC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/old-republic-international-corp-decreases-position-in-hollyfrontier-corp-hfc-updated-updated.html.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.