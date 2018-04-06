Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Position Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 257,208 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Olin worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Olin by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 224,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Olin by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Curley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall W. Larrimore bought 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5,016.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $2.45. Olin had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

