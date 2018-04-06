Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,727.17, a PE ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $62.05.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.93 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. research analysts expect that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.92.

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 24,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,364,445.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 9,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $508,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,752.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,718. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

