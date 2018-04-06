Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Share Price

News stories about Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Omega Healthcare Investors earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2401625537589 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,004. The firm has a market cap of $5,284.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $35.14.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 11.06%. equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on Omega Healthcare Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

