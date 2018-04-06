Maxim Group Increases Omeros (OMER) Price Target to $25.00

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OMER. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $2.44 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Omeros has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.38, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 3.62.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 885.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 590,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,125,000 after buying an additional 530,899 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,335,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Omeros by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth $973,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

