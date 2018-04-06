Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) Price Hits $20.67 on Major Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Omni has a market cap of $11.59 million and $34,610.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for $20.67 or 0.00312269 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,150 coins and its circulating supply is 560,834 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to purchase Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

