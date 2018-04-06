OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. OmniTek Engineering had a negative net margin of 96.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMTK traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136. OmniTek Engineering has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/omnitek-engineering-omtk-announces-earnings-results-updated.html.

OmniTek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and supplies new natural gas engine and advanced engine management systems for gaseous fuels worldwide. It also manufactures a proprietary technology, which is used to convert old or new diesel engines to operate on natural gas, propane, or hydrogen. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to operate on natural gas; conversion kits for converting rich-burn natural gas engines to lean-burn natural gas engines; and natural gas engines and components.

Receive News & Ratings for OmniTek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniTek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.