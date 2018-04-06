OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. OmniTek Engineering had a negative return on equity of 95.43% and a negative net margin of 96.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Shares of OMTK opened at $0.07 on Friday. OmniTek Engineering has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

OmniTek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and supplies new natural gas engine and advanced engine management systems for gaseous fuels worldwide. It also manufactures a proprietary technology, which is used to convert old or new diesel engines to operate on natural gas, propane, or hydrogen. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to operate on natural gas; conversion kits for converting rich-burn natural gas engines to lean-burn natural gas engines; and natural gas engines and components.

