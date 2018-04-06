ON Semiconductor (ON) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.23

News articles about ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ON Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.9038675314286 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.42. 5,947,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10,350.97, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 21.88%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.09.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 126,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $3,294,608.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,309,837.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 30,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $805,185.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 280,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,957.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,983 shares of company stock worth $6,992,321. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

