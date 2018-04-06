Head to Head Comparison: Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) vs. ON Semiconductor (ON)

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ: IDTI) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated Device Technology and ON Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Device Technology $728.24 million 5.54 $110.48 million $1.14 26.72 ON Semiconductor $5.54 billion 1.86 $810.70 million $1.46 16.59

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Device Technology. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integrated Device Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Integrated Device Technology has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Integrated Device Technology and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Device Technology 1 2 11 0 2.71 ON Semiconductor 1 7 11 0 2.53

Integrated Device Technology currently has a consensus target price of $33.69, indicating a potential upside of 10.61%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $23.76, indicating a potential downside of 1.88%. Given Integrated Device Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integrated Device Technology is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Integrated Device Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Integrated Device Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Device Technology and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Device Technology -0.33% 20.26% 11.52% ON Semiconductor 14.63% 21.88% 7.27%

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Integrated Device Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions. It offers a range of mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. These products are used for development in areas, such as fourth generation (4G) infrastructure, network communications, cloud datacenters and power management for computing and mobile devices. It offers solutions in designing communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial applications. It markets its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through a range of channels, including direct sales, distributors and electronic manufacturing suppliers (EMSs).

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products. The Analog Solutions Group designs and develops analog, mixed-signal and logic application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application specific standard products (ASSPs), and power solutions. The Image Sensor Group designs and develops complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) and charge-coupled device (CCD) image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for various end users in the automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets.

