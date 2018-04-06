OncoCyte (OCX) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Neutral”

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 3,968,254 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoCyte stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.66% of OncoCyte worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer.

