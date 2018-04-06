Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,851 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $152.16 and a one year high of $201.23. The firm has a market cap of $125,031.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $265,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Amgen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

