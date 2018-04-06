Reviewing Ooma (OOMA) & Knowles (KN)

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) and Knowles (NYSE:KN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ooma alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ooma and Knowles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 3 2 0 2.40 Knowles 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ooma currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.17%. Knowles has a consensus price target of $18.10, suggesting a potential upside of 46.92%. Given Knowles’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Knowles is more favorable than Ooma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ooma and Knowles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $114.49 million 1.93 -$13.12 million ($0.69) -16.88 Knowles $744.20 million 1.48 $68.30 million $0.70 17.60

Knowles has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knowles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Knowles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -11.46% -32.84% -17.19% Knowles 8.32% 6.28% 4.30%

Volatility and Risk

Ooma has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knowles has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.2% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Knowles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Knowles beats Ooma on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling. Ooma is a full router capable of prioritizing voice data and directing traffic to ensure reliable phone service. Its enterprise-grade phone service built for small business includes features, such as calling features, including unlimited calling in United States and Canada, 911 service and toll-free numbers available; office features, including virtual receptionist, extension dialing and voicemail; mobility features, including call forwarding, voicemail forwarding and multi-ring, and one-touch Internet protocol (IP) phone features, including three way conference, transfer calls and call on hold.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC). MCE designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies used in mobile handsets, wearables and other consumer electronic devices. SC specializes in the design and manufacture of specialized electronic components used in medical and life science applications, as well as solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and a range of other markets. It has sales, support and engineering facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, and manufacturing facilities in Asia. It also offers acoustics components used in hearing aids, as well as high-end oscillators (timing devices) and capacitors.

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.