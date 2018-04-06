Yong Sin Shin Purchases 10,000 Shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Yong Sin Shin bought 10,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OPBK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,262. Op Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

