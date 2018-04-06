OpGen (OPGN) Given a $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OPGN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered OpGen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

OpGen stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 109,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OpGen has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.47, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.33.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The medical research company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.05. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 2,118.30% and a negative net margin of 479.38%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. equities research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OpGen stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.25% of OpGen worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

