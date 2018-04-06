Citigroup to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $74.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Vetr lowered Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $178,131.27, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 92.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2,360.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 892,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,686,000 after acquiring an additional 856,164 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 518,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,694,000 after acquiring an additional 160,629 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,815,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

