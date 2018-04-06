OppenheimerFunds Inc. Increases Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.10 per share, with a total value of $72,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $143,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SXT shares. Off Wall Street started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Sensient Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Gabelli raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,969.81, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $328.87 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.58%. sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “OppenheimerFunds Inc. Increases Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/oppenheimerfunds-inc-grows-position-in-sensient-technologies-co-sxt-updated-updated.html.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.