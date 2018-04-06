OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $559,000 Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 46.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.7% during the third quarter. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund now owns 3,043,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,242 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7,703.06, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%.

