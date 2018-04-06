Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168,050 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $478,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,804.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $762,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,053,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,603 shares of company stock valued at $25,589,717. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $140.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $92.44 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,703.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.45 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/oppenheimerfunds-inc-sells-168050-shares-of-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew-updated-updated.html.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.