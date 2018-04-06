OppenheimerFunds Inc. Cuts Holdings in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VREX. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Varex Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $36.79 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1,354.38, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.47.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

