Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $978.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.94. Opus Bank has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Opus Bank had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Opus Bank by 59.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides banking products, services and solutions to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, Merchant Bank, and Correspondent Bank. The Company’s Commercial Bank consists Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Healthcare Banking, Technology Banking, Fiduciary Banking, Institutional Syndications and Commercial Real Estate Banking (CREB), which includes Income Property Banking, its Structured Finance Group and Capital Markets Group.

