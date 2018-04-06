Jefferies Group Weighs in on Oracle Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst J. Difucci now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2019 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded shares of Oracle to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Instinet started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.12 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188,393.28, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Oracle has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,759,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $745,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429,236 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,738,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,082,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,111,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $761,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387,078 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,590,815.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

