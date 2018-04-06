Orbitcoin Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $158.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.84 or 0.04319540 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00051518 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00020486 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00669403 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00077094 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00057339 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032371 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,180,427 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

