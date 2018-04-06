Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Given $9.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Orchid Island Capital’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 227 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE ORC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. 433,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,143. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $395.34, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Orchid Island Capital declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 4,520,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth about $153,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth about $197,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

