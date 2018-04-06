Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $0.70

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 111361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

OESX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.14, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, COO Scott A. Green acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 375,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 141,681 shares of company stock worth $124,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Energy Systems stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,267,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,596 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 18.21% of Orion Energy Systems worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

