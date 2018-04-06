Orlycoin Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:ORLY)

Orlycoin (CURRENCY:ORLY) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Orlycoin has a total market cap of $34,829.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Orlycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orlycoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Orlycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017866 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Orlycoin Profile

Orlycoin (ORLY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2015. Orlycoin’s total supply is 36,646,779 coins. The official website for Orlycoin is www.orlycoin.com.

Orlycoin Coin Trading

Orlycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Orlycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orlycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orlycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

