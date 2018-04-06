Ormat Technologies (ORA) vs. Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) Critical Contrast

Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) and Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Hanwha Q Cells’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $692.81 million 4.21 $155.48 million $2.99 19.30 Hanwha Q Cells $2.43 billion 0.25 $127.50 million $1.45 5.09

Ormat Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hanwha Q Cells. Hanwha Q Cells is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Hanwha Q Cells’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 22.44% 12.15% 6.02% Hanwha Q Cells 0.75% 3.43% 0.69%

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hanwha Q Cells does not pay a dividend. Ormat Technologies pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hanwha Q Cells shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ormat Technologies and Hanwha Q Cells, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Hanwha Q Cells 1 1 0 0 1.50

Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $67.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.41%. Hanwha Q Cells has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Ormat Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Hanwha Q Cells.

Volatility and Risk

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanwha Q Cells has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Hanwha Q Cells on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants in the United States and geothermal power plants in other countries around the world, and sells the electricity it generates. The Product Segment designs, manufactures and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation and remote power units, and provide services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of geothermal, and recovered energy-based power plants. It manufactures products that produce electricity from recovered energy or waste heat.

About Hanwha Q Cells

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd., formerly Hanwha SolarOne Co., Ltd., is a global solar energy company engaged in the manufacturing of solar modules, and the development and management of downstream solar farms. It manufactures a range of photo voltaic (PV) cells and PV modules at its manufacturing facilities in China and Malaysia using manufacturing process technologies, including those developed at its research and development facilities in Germany. It also engages in PV downstream businesses, which include developing solar power projects and providing engineering, procurement and construction services, and operation and management services. It develops and builds solar power projects incorporating its PV modules to sells them to third-party purchasers upon completion. Its principal products include PV modules, PV cells, silicon ingots and silicon wafers. It sells a range of PV modules, ranging from 250 watts to 340 watts in power output specification.

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.