Orthofix International NV (OFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report $107.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.40 million and the lowest is $106.90 million. Orthofix International posted sales of $102.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix International will report full-year sales of $107.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.50 million to $460.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $479.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $474.00 million to $490.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orthofix International.

Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Orthofix International had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Orthofix International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Orthofix International to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orthofix International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Shares of Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 85,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,986. Orthofix International has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,092.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.73, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orthofix International in the 4th quarter worth $605,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix International during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Orthofix International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,810 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Orthofix International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,663,000 after purchasing an additional 132,743 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orthofix International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 170,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix International Company Profile

Orthofix International N.V. (Orthofix) is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. The company operates in four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation and Spine Fixation. Its BioStim solutions products include Cervical-Stim, Spinal-Stim and Physio-Stim.

