Osisko gold royalties (OR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.96

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.96 and last traded at C$11.96, with a volume of 210510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.60 to C$15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.61.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.00 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 58.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

In other Osisko gold royalties news, insider Elif Lévesque acquired 4,045 shares of Osisko gold royalties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,955.75. Also, Director Sean Roosen acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko gold royalties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.36 per share, with a total value of C$61,800.00. Insiders acquired 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $129,306 over the last 90 days.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Osisko) is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other interests in Canada and across the world. The Company’s assets include the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Malartic, Quebec and Eleonore mine, located in the James Bay area in Quebec.

