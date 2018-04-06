Otis Gold Corp (OOO) Insider Purchases C$15,000.00 in Stock

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) insider Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.

Shares of Otis Gold stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. Otis Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.39.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Otis Gold in a research note on Thursday.

Otis Gold Company Profile

Otis Gold Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal business activities are the acquisition of rights to explore for minerals and the exploration of acquired rights. Its exploration and evaluation assets are located in Idaho, the United States. Its projects include Kilgore Gold, Oakley, Hai and Gold Bug.

