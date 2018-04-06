Otonomy (OTIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

OTIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray raised Otonomy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Otonomy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.95.

OTIC stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,751. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.13.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 7,292.07%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at $10,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 249,845 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Otonomy (OTIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/otonomy-otic-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.