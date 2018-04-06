OTR Global Upgrades Brinker International (EAT) to “Positive”

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE EAT opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1,711.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.06.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $766.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.84 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $28,286.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Tinajero sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $114,000.00. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

