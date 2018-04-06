Owens & Minor (OMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

OMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase reissued an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.28.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. 91,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $967.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3,167.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/owens-minor-omi-downgraded-by-valuengine.html.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.