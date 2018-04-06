Owens & Minor (OMI) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,824 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Owens & Minor worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $46,708,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 627.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,451,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,348 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 871.1% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 854,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 766,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,455,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after buying an additional 579,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 804,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 557,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $943.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/owens-minor-omi-shares-sold-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.