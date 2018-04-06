Oxford Industries (OXM) Given a $91.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

DA Davidson set a $91.00 price objective on Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXM. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $76.61 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $1,255.93, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

In other Oxford Industries news, insider James Wesley Howard, Jr. sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $381,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $497,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

