Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG) Receives GBX 1,027.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,027.50 ($14.20).

OXIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.62) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 700 ($9.67) to GBX 1,050 ($14.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($14.09) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Oxford Instruments to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.74) to GBX 845 ($11.67) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of Oxford Instruments (OXIG) traded down GBX 13 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 730 ($10.09). 43,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.83 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,807.69. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 680 ($9.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,174 ($16.22).

In other news, insider Ian Barkshire purchased 6,000 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 753 ($10.40) per share, with a total value of £45,180 ($62,420.56). Also, insider Mary Waldner purchased 1,000 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 876 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,760 ($12,102.79).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc is a provider of technology tools and systems for industry and research. The Company operates through two segments: Nanotechnology Tools and Service. The Nanotechnology Tools segment offers technology products serving research customers in both the public and private sectors. The Service segment contains the Company’s service, rental and refurbished asset sales business.

