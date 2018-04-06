Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) to Buy

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ OXLC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.36. 244,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,991. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 179,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities.

