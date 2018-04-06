Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

OXLC remained flat at $$10.36 during trading on Thursday. 30,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,643. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/oxford-lane-capital-oxlc-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.