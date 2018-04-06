Oyster Pearl Market Cap Hits $145.74 Million (PRL)

Oyster Pearl (CURRENCY:PRL) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Oyster Pearl has a total market capitalization of $145.74 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Oyster Pearl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oyster Pearl has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oyster Pearl token can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00015986 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00681287 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184600 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035561 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00045811 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Oyster Pearl

Oyster Pearl’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Oyster Pearl’s total supply is 108,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,266,926 tokens. The Reddit community for Oyster Pearl is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oyster Pearl’s official website is oysterprotocol.com. Oyster Pearl’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol.

Buying and Selling Oyster Pearl

Oyster Pearl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, IDEX and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Oyster Pearl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oyster Pearl must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oyster Pearl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Pearl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Pearl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.