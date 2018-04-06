Paccar (PCAR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCAR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Paccar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paccar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paccar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Paccar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Paccar in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paccar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $23,705.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. Paccar has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $79.69.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Paccar had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. analysts predict that Paccar will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila acquired 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,360.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paccar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paccar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paccar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Paccar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Paccar in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

